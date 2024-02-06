Cape Girardeau Central High Schoolï¿½s 2016 and 2017 boys swimming state championships will be celebrated on five city- and Cape Girardeau County-limit signs on four major roads leading to the city.

City engineer Casey Brunke said the ï¿½accomplishmentï¿½ plaques will be posted in five locations: along northbound and southbound Interstate 55, U.S. 61, Route K eastbound and Highway 74 westbound.

The Cape Girardeau School District will pay the estimated $4,440 cost to install the plaques on existing city- and county-limit signs, Brunke said in an agenda letter to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The council voted Monday to execute a sign-program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

ï¿½Congratulations to the Cape Central Tigers. Two years in a row. Quite an accomplishment,ï¿½ Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said.

Before the meeting, Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services for the Cape Girardeau public schools, said some of the funding will come from donations to the district.

ï¿½It is a 10-year agreement,ï¿½ Crowell said, but the expense is a one-time cost.

If the signs are damaged, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will pay to replace them, Crowell said.

School officials sought the signage to celebrate the accomplishments of the swim team and the district, he said.