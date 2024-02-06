Cape Council approves next step for Ward 1 development

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 5, to approve the first reading of an ordinance to rezone a property at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, paving the way for future development at the location.

The ordinance will be moved to the consent agenda of the next council meeting for second and third readings. Councilman Robbie Guard was absent from the meeting.

The 16-acre plot of land, owned by B and C Properties, was originally zoned as a Single-Family Suburban Residential District — R-1 — the ordinance, if formally approved at the next council meeting, will rezone the land to Residential Urban Mixed Density District — RUMD. Megan Andrews, an attorney who spoke at the meeting on behalf of B and C, said the developer would like to do a mix of duplexes and multi-family development in the plot.

One of the goals is to provide housing for college students and others involved at Southeast Missouri State University, given the area's proximity to campus.

The recommendation to the council to rezone the land was not achieved through a unanimous vote — which is often the case — from the city's planning and zoning commission. Commission members voted 4-2 in favor of approving the rezoning request.

The commission members who voted against rezoning purportedly had concerns about potential development in the area, specifically citing previous alleged issues with the Legends Apartment Complex in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street, west of the Lexington/Big Bend property. Legends had some apparent issues with crime, including a shooting in early 2022 that later prompted the complex to host a forum on security issues.