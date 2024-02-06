Cape Council approves new liquor-delivery license

The carGO transportation service will pay an annual $50 liquor-license fee to the City of Cape Girardeau in order to deliver alcohol in the community under a new ordinance prompted by a legal dispute earlier this year.

The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday night approved an ordinance setting up a new liquor-license category for businesses that deliver, but donï¿½t sell alcohol at the retail or wholesale level. James Stapleton, co-founder of carGO, was cited for not having a liquor license after one of his independent drivers delivered two bottles of alcohol, ordered by police chief Wes Blair, to a local hotel in May.

City officials took Stapleton to municipal court. But after Stapleton sought to fight the charge in court, city officials agreed to drop the charge. City manager Scott Meyer said in July that the two sides would work together to develop a new ordinance.

But more than four months later, the measure adopted by the city falls short of what he and fellow carGO investor Jeff Maurer wanted, said Stapleton, who did not attend Mondayï¿½s meeting.

ï¿½All they really did was provide a new category in an existing ordinance,ï¿½ Stapleton said in a phone interview after the council meeting.

While the $50 fee is less than the $750 annual wholesaler license the city had required carGO to obtain earlier this year, Stapleton said the new ordinance does not apply to Federal Express or other private delivery services, nor the U.S. Postal Service, all of which deliver alcohol to customers.

It also doesnï¿½t require delivery companies to adopt specific programs or policies to prevent the delivery of alcohol to minors, he said.

Stapleton said he understands the cityï¿½s inability to regulate the postal service. However, he said, the new measure should apply to private delivery services.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Maurer said the measure provides ï¿½no regulatory frameworkï¿½ for retailers/restaurants who may choose to deliver alcohol and does not require all for-profit businesses to follow the same rules in the delivery of alcohol.

Maurer said ï¿½it appears this process has been more about regulating carGO than it has been about developing an ordinance to safely regulate delivery of age-restricted products within the city.ï¿½

Meyer, the city manager, said city officials had discussions with Stapleton and Maurer on how best to regulate the delivery of alcohol.

But Meyer said city staff felt it would be ï¿½difficult to regulateï¿½ not only the postal service, but Fed Ex and other such companies.