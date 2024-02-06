Cape Council approves new airport lease

Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved a lease with Corporate Flight Management (Contour Airlines) for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Monday's meeting.

The three-year nearly $578,000 lease is the final step to Contour beginning service at the airport Oct. 18, Katrina Amos, airport manager said Monday morning.

The lease is very similar to the one soon-to-be former carrier SkyWest has with the airport, Amos said. The city will be making a "little less" on fuel compared to its agreement with SkyWest, she said. Fuel costs account for the bulk of the fees, a little more than $150,000 annually.

"It's not a big difference, you know, we like to refer to it as it really is kind of revenue neutral," Amos said.

The council members' approval seemingly closes an arduous saga for city officials, Airport Advisory Board members and Amos.

The odyssey was started by SkyWest issuing a termination notice to service at the airport in March, citing pilot and crew shortages. Cape Girardeau was among 29 communities to receive such a notice.

The termination sent city officials back into another bid process with three air carriers submitting proposals. Southern Airways, Boutique Air and Contour.