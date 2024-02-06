Cape council approves medical-marijuana zoning on 5-2 vote

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to allow medical-marijuana dispensaries to be as close as 500 feet from schools, day cares and churches.
The council gave initial approval to the zoning measure on a 5-2 vote with Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and outgoing Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn casting the dissenting votes.
The decision culminates months of discussion over how best to regulate medical-marijuana facilities.
Final approval is expected at the July 15 council meeting.
Under the city ordinance, dispensaries would be limited to the central business district, which includes downtown, and C-1 and C-2 commercial districts and M-1 light industrial zones.
Mayor Bob Fox said the measure also limits dispensary operations to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Medical-marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, transportation and any state-testing facilities would be allowed no closer than 1,000 feet from schools, day cares and churches.
Cultivation facilities would be allowed only in agricultural and manufacturing zones.
Medical-marijuana transportation, testing and infused-products manufacturing would be allowed only in manufacturing zones.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in approving a constitutional amendment last year.
Under the amendment, personal cultivation of a limited number of marijuana plants by patients and caregivers will be allowed in all zoning districts.
Medical-marijuana patients legally can grow up to six flowering marijuana plants at any given time.
Council members held a public hearing in advance of voting on the zoning ordinance, but no one spoke up.
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said he feels “comfortable” with the 500-foot buffer zone for dispensaries.
Still, he said, an online survey taken by the city showed 40% of 250 respondents preferred dispensaries be allowed as close as 200 feet from schools, day cares and churches.
Imposing a 1,000-foot buffer, the maximum allowed under the constitutional amendment, is “too intrusive,” Guard said.
But Kinder argued it is only a matter of time until voters legalize recreational marijuana. Those medical-marijuana dispensaries then will be selling recreational marijuana, she said.
Both she and Gunn wanted to impose a 1,000-foot buffer for all medical-marijuana businesses.
“I don’t think it is too cumbersome to ask people to drive five additional minutes,” Kinder said.
Guard and other council members had stated in previous meetings medical-marijuana businesses could boost the local economy and generate additional tax revenue for the city.
City attorney Eric Cunningham said under the zoning ordinance, dispensary applicants could request a variance from the 500-foot buffer from the city’s board of adjustment.
But as with any variance under the city zoning law, the adjustment board would have to find it would be a “substantial hardship” for the applicant to meet the zoning requirement in order to grant a variance, Cunningham said after the meeting.
