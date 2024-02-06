Cape council approves medical-marijuana zoning on 5-2 vote

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to allow medical-marijuana dispensaries to be as close as 500 feet from schools, day cares and churches.

The council gave initial approval to the zoning measure on a 5-2 vote with Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and outgoing Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn casting the dissenting votes.

The decision culminates months of discussion over how best to regulate medical-marijuana facilities.

Final approval is expected at the July 15 council meeting.

Under the city ordinance, dispensaries would be limited to the central business district, which includes downtown, and C-1 and C-2 commercial districts and M-1 light industrial zones.

Mayor Bob Fox said the measure also limits dispensary operations to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Medical-marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, transportation and any state-testing facilities would be allowed no closer than 1,000 feet from schools, day cares and churches.

Cultivation facilities would be allowed only in agricultural and manufacturing zones.

Medical-marijuana transportation, testing and infused-products manufacturing would be allowed only in manufacturing zones.

Missourians legalized medical marijuana in approving a constitutional amendment last year.

Under the amendment, personal cultivation of a limited number of marijuana plants by patients and caregivers will be allowed in all zoning districts.