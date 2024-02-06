The Cape Girardeau City Council gave final approval to a new liquor-delivery-license ordinance Monday, but only after narrowly deciding against imposing even stricter requirements on delivery services.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder urged the council to require delivery-only services to keep detailed records regarding such transactions the city could audit if it wished.
Kinder said the council should also consider imposing regulations on how delivery companies should operate to avoid the delivery of alcohol to minors as had been suggested by carGO, a delivery service that, among other things, delivers alcohol.
Kinder said she felt carGO has been ï¿½extremely thoroughï¿½ in its operations to prevent delivery of alcohol to minors.
But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said he saw no need right now to impose a stricter law.
Presson said the council could amend the measure later if it sees more stringent regulations are needed.
Council members earlier this month gave initial approval to the less-restrictive measure.
But when it came up for final approval Monday, Kinder proposed adopting more stringent regulations.
Kinderï¿½s motion garnered three votes to two against, but fell short of the four votes needed for approval.
Mayor Bob Fox, Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex and Kinder voted for the more restrictive measure while Presson and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn cast dissenting votes.
The council then gave final approval to the less-restrictive ordinance on a 5-0 vote.
Two council members were absent from the meeting: Shelly Moore and Robbie Guard.
The new ordinance requires carGO and any future delivery service to obtain an annual $50 liquor-license.
City manager Scott Meyer told the council city staff would have accepted either proposal. The important factor, he said, is for the city to have a license requirement. He said the best enforcement is to ï¿½take that license awayï¿½ if a company does not follow the law.
Police chief Wes Blair said his department conducts compliance checks of bars and other liquor-licensed businesses. Compliance checks now will be performed on delivery-only services, he said.
Meyer said the less-restrictive measure still requires carGO and any similar companies to meet standard liquor-license requirements, including that alcohol can only be delivered by and received by persons age 21 or older.
