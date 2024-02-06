All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 18, 2018

Cape council approves liquor-delivery license, narrowly rejects stricter regulations

The Cape Girardeau City Council gave final approval to a new liquor-delivery-license ordinance Monday, but only after narrowly deciding against imposing even stricter requirements on delivery services. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder urged the council to require delivery-only services to keep detailed records regarding such transactions the city could audit if it wished...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
A carGO delivery vehicle is pictured June 31, 2017, in Cape Girardeau.
A carGO delivery vehicle is pictured June 31, 2017, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau City Council gave final approval to a new liquor-delivery-license ordinance Monday, but only after narrowly deciding against imposing even stricter requirements on delivery services.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder urged the council to require delivery-only services to keep detailed records regarding such transactions the city could audit if it wished.

Kinder said the council should also consider imposing regulations on how delivery companies should operate to avoid the delivery of alcohol to minors as had been suggested by carGO, a delivery service that, among other things, delivers alcohol.

Kinder said she felt carGO has been ï¿½extremely thoroughï¿½ in its operations to prevent delivery of alcohol to minors.

But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said he saw no need right now to impose a stricter law.

Presson said the council could amend the measure later if it sees more stringent regulations are needed.

Council members earlier this month gave initial approval to the less-restrictive measure.

But when it came up for final approval Monday, Kinder proposed adopting more stringent regulations.

Kinderï¿½s motion garnered three votes to two against, but fell short of the four votes needed for approval.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mayor Bob Fox, Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex and Kinder voted for the more restrictive measure while Presson and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn cast dissenting votes.

The council then gave final approval to the less-restrictive ordinance on a 5-0 vote.

Two council members were absent from the meeting: Shelly Moore and Robbie Guard.

The new ordinance requires carGO and any future delivery service to obtain an annual $50 liquor-license.

City manager Scott Meyer told the council city staff would have accepted either proposal. The important factor, he said, is for the city to have a license requirement. He said the best enforcement is to ï¿½take that license awayï¿½ if a company does not follow the law.

Police chief Wes Blair said his department conducts compliance checks of bars and other liquor-licensed businesses. Compliance checks now will be performed on delivery-only services, he said.

Meyer said the less-restrictive measure still requires carGO and any similar companies to meet standard liquor-license requirements, including that alcohol can only be delivered by and received by persons age 21 or older.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy