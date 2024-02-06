Cape Council approves amended urban deer hunt for fall

A second urban deer hunt will begin late this fall in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau City Council members gave final approval to an ordinance Monday night allowing a second deer hunt to start in October. This year's managed bow hunt will differ slightly from the last year's.

Hunting periods will stay seven days long, but a one-week period of no hunting will follow "to allow properties to settle down," city finance director Dustin Ziebold said,

"When you have hunter after hunter coming in, the property doesn't have time to calm down and the animals don't come back through," Ziebold said.

The hunt's amended ordinance allows for hunting to begin Oct. 22 and end Dec. 23. Five seven-day hunting periods will take place during those nine weeks.

Last year's hunt lasted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 and resulted in the harvest of four male deer and nine female deer.

Ziebold spearheaded last year's hunt along with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). He researched what changes needed to be made to the Urban Deer Hunt Program in coordination with MDC staff.