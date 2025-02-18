All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Cape council approves acquiring temporary construction easements for sidewalk project

The Cape Girardeau City Council has approved acquiring temporary construction easements for a sidewalk project along Cape Rock Drive. Funded by TAP grants, the project will enhance pedestrian access in two phases.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant projects at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, over Zoom.

The TAP grants fund new sidewalk installation along Cape Rock Drive from Kingshighway to Perryville Road. According to the agenda report, there are two phases for the project — Phase 1 is from Kingshighway to Brookwood Drive and Phase 2 is from Brookwood Drive to Perryville Road.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said the ordinance would authorize city employees to speak with property owners regarding the temporary construction easements. Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said topography pertaining to the sidewalk seems pretty hard to work on, but he is relying on city engineers and staff to figure it out.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said the sidewalk project has been talked about going back 10 years and the city applied for the grant back in 2018.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I want to assure everybody, in that process ... there was a lot of public outreach and communication, a lot of information submitted by citizens that was highly favorable of this project," Kinder said.

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said the cost of this project is not in the millions.

"Phase 1 has a 64/36 federal/local cost match with a federal not-to-exceed amount of $422,400 and Phase 2 has a 80/20 federal/local match with a federal not-to-exceed amount of $264,000," the agenda report states. "The local cost match will be paid for with TTF 6 sidewalk funds."

Unlike the last council meeting, there were not any residents who spoke on the issue to the council, which unanimously approved the ordinance at the meeting

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 18
No business like snow business
NewsFeb. 18
Police report 2-18-25
NewsFeb. 18
Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally
NewsFeb. 18
Inside the tech-savvy tactics of Poplar Bluff's Severe Weath...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man with long gun arrested in Cape after alleged threatening behavior
NewsFeb. 18
Man with long gun arrested in Cape after alleged threatening behavior
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at 15 arrests in Mississippi County
NewsFeb. 18
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at 15 arrests in Mississippi County
Missouri Senators propose tax credit for homeschool, private school families
NewsFeb. 18
Missouri Senators propose tax credit for homeschool, private school families
Cape Council meeting to be held virtually due to risk of weather
NewsFeb. 18
Cape Council meeting to be held virtually due to risk of weather
Drury family listens to local opposition, cancels sand mining plans
NewsFeb. 18
Drury family listens to local opposition, cancels sand mining plans
NWS latest update: Snowfall pushed back a couple hours in region; predicted accumulation totals unchanged
NewsFeb. 18
NWS latest update: Snowfall pushed back a couple hours in region; predicted accumulation totals unchanged
Cape Council to consider approving acquisitions for sidewalk project following concerns raised in last meeting
NewsFeb. 18
Cape Council to consider approving acquisitions for sidewalk project following concerns raised in last meeting
Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages
NewsFeb. 17
Cape Girardeau man allegedly points firearm at victims, says they're hostages
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy