The Cape Girardeau City Council approved both the city's 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) plan and an authorization of a license and indemnity agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements on Roni's Mac Bar on Monday, March 17, at City Hall.

The CIP is a proposed plan for fiscal years 2025 through 2030, which also includes projections for 2031 to 2035. The total expenditures for the 10 year-planning period amount to $220,923,175, with $74,912,000 worth of the projects considered unfunded and $61,257,000 "contingent upon the determination of funding".

City finance director Lisa Mills said the program is considered a planning document for the city's projects.

"All the departments come in with their individual requests and things that we need to do. It's all contingent based on what funding ... is available," Mills told the council.