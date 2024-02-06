The Cape Girardeau City Council approved both the city's 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) plan and an authorization of a license and indemnity agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements on Roni's Mac Bar on Monday, March 17, at City Hall.
The CIP is a proposed plan for fiscal years 2025 through 2030, which also includes projections for 2031 to 2035. The total expenditures for the 10 year-planning period amount to $220,923,175, with $74,912,000 worth of the projects considered unfunded and $61,257,000 "contingent upon the determination of funding".
City finance director Lisa Mills said the program is considered a planning document for the city's projects.
"All the departments come in with their individual requests and things that we need to do. It's all contingent based on what funding ... is available," Mills told the council.
Council members approved the plan by 7 to 0, and also approved their consent agenda 7 to 0.
The consent agenda held the licensce and indemity agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group and set out the responsibilities, conditions and liabilities assumed by the company. According to an agenda report, the agreement allows the company to install a lighted double-sided sign, a chain-bound canopy and three mounted downlights at the restaurant's 716 -718 Broadway location.
The City of Cape Girardeau, KeenMac and SEMO Cardinal Group are being sued by property groups, including Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC.
The property groups filed the lawsuit regarding the city’s decision to issue a special-use permit for the use of the alleyway to KeenMac LLC for Roni’s Mac Bar. The property groups argued in a petition the defendants have “unreasonably and unlawfully” restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-through access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.
