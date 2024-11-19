The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating $571,477 of the general fund balance to replace body camera equipment, 64 new laptops and three new K-9s, including a gun-detection dog.

According to a council agenda report, the three K-9s are a $45,000 expenditure. The report states the gun-detection dog is trained and certified in the location and detection of firearms, with the other two K-9s replacing two that recently retired.

At a Thursday, Aug. 1, Gun Violence Task Force meeting, K-9 officer Scott Droddy told the committee the Cape Girardeau Police Department was acquiring a "gun dog". Droddy said the dog is considered a "pointer" and isn't meant for apprehension.

“This dog is going to be trained in person-worn guns, and it can also detect on article searches and school lockers, it can run vehicles,” he said in the Aug. 1 article.

According to prior reporting, Droddy said the dog would be used mainly at city events or other events where guns aren't allowed. He said the dog can find shell casings and can distinguish between casings and guns.

Interim chief of police Adam Glueck told the Southeast Missourian that the gun-detection dog is named Ela and is a German wirehaired pointer. Glueck said Ela has wrapped up training.

Droddy said Ela has had one utilization since being trained in response to a ShotSpotter incident.