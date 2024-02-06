Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat

Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed Ryan Essex to the vacant Ward 5 seat Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall.

The council seat was vacated after former Councilman Rhett Pierce was arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm Sept. 27. Pierce resigned from the council effective Sept. 28, and was federally indicted Oct. 1.

Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center, told the Southeast Missourian that after recent events that he felt called to serve the council again.

"As far as what my plans are, it's to do whatever I need to do for the citizens of Ward 5, work with the city staff, the rest of the council, some who I served with before, some who I'm just getting to know for the first time," he said.

This is not the first time Essex has joined the City Council on behalf of Ward 5. He was appointed to fill the vacancy when Bob Fox became the city's mayor in 2018.

Essex said he'll spend the next few weeks getting familiar with the issues the current council is facing such as the water treatment system and the Transportation Trust Fund 7 vote coming in April. He said it was nice to be recognized by the council for his experience and what he can "bring to the table".