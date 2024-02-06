Cape Girardeau City Council members agreed Monday to limit a proposed transportation sales tax extension to five years rather than seek a longer time period.

But during the study session, council members made no decision on the proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive or whether to reconstruct another section of South Sprigg Street.

City officials said they have plenty of time to iron out the details before an expected vote in April.

Mayor Bob Fox suggested last month the council might consider extending the tax for six or seven years rather than the normal five-year period in order to allow the city to complete more transportation projects.

But on Monday, Fox and fellow council members dismissed the idea.

The city’s transportation sales tax was approved by voters in 1995 and has been extended every five years since then to pay for specified projects.

Council members said they saw no need to tinker with a winning formula.

“In my mind, it has been very successful as a five-year renewal,” Fox said.

Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said, “I think public trust is with the five-year timeframe.”