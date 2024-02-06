The Cape Girardeau City Council approved adopting a Community Development Block Grant Program Citizen Participation Plan (CPP) on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at City Hall.

According to the council's agenda report, while the CPP doesn't have a direct financial impact on the city, it is required for the city to receive federal funding for the grant. The report states the plan establishes guidelines around how the city is transparent and accountable in planning and execution of the grant.

"It (CPP) outlines the process for public notices, public hearings, review periods, and citizen feedback, especially in the context of low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods, as well as requirements for addressing substantial amendments and fair housing considerations," the document states.