NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Cape Council adopts Citizen Participation Plan for Community Development Block Grant

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a Citizen Participation Plan for its Community Development Block Grant, crucial for securing federal funding. The plan ensures transparency and public input in city projects.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved adopting a Community Development Block Grant Program Citizen Participation Plan (CPP) on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at City Hall.

According to the council's agenda report, while the CPP doesn't have a direct financial impact on the city, it is required for the city to receive federal funding for the grant. The report states the plan establishes guidelines around how the city is transparent and accountable in planning and execution of the grant.

"It (CPP) outlines the process for public notices, public hearings, review periods, and citizen feedback, especially in the context of low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods, as well as requirements for addressing substantial amendments and fair housing considerations," the document states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There was a 30-day public comment period for public input on the draft CPP from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15. The document states that feedback was reviewed and incorporated into the final plan "as appropriate".

According to the city website, the grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the goal is "to enhance affordable housing, improve public infrastructure, and promote services that uplift vulnerable residents within the community".

A copy of the draft CPP is also available here.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.


