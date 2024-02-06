Cape Commissioners OK CARES Act reimbursements

Nine businesses and organizations were approved Thursday for $45,444.31 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

Cape Girardeau Area Magnet received and reviewed all applications from non-public sector sources, organizing the information into a spreadsheet and sending it on to county commissioners.

The amount approved is less than one-tenth of the total amount requested, which was in excess of $460,000.

“Round One CARES Act funding is strictly to reimburse for expenses directly related to COVID-19,” said John Mehner, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, who added that Magnet did not make funding recommendations but compiled the information at the commission’s request.

Acceptable COVID-19 reimbursables include personal protection equipment (PPE), sanitizer, shields, dividers and masks.

Ineligible for reimbursement, for example, are laptops, expenses related to working from home and lost wages.

Approved

The following non-public sector grants were made as COVID-related reimbursements: