Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints

Calling it their “personal choice” not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went into effect last week.

“The county’s got to stop this manipulation of its citizens,” said Mark Gihring of northern Cape Girardeau County near New Wells, one of five people who advocated against the county’s face mask order enacted by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to help control the spread of COVID-19.

It was the third consecutive meeting, including both their meetings last week, at which the commissioners heard from residents who complained about the mask mandate. Under the order that went into effect July 13, everyone older than 9, with certain exceptions, are required to wear face masks in most public places throughout the county.

The order was announced after the number of coronavirus cases in the county doubled in recent weeks. Over the weekend, the number of cases increased to 416, including 45 “probable” cases, according to Mark Winkler, the county’s director of emergency services. Of those, Winkler said, 185 are “active.”

(Later on Monday, in its regular report, the health center stated there were 448 confirmed cases and 44 “probable” cases, with 214 “active” cases.)

Those numbers, the commissioners were told, should not trigger a mask requirement

“We’re still a predominantly rural county,” Gihring said. “Do we really need to mandate the same things as New York City? We’re not stacked on each other. It doesn’t make sense to have these blanket coverings for everybody and to fall in lockstep and do what bigger cities are doing.”

As of Monday, 28 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, have ordered the use of face masks to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Several states bordering Missouri — including Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas and Kentucky — have issued mask mandates, but Missouri has not required their use.

“I realize our health officials have no malintent, but you as the commission seem to be letting others run roughshod over the citizens of our county,” Gihring said, and said the mask order “defies good science, reason and logic.”

William Lewis of Jackson, appearing for the second time to advocate against face mask usage, called the health department’s mask order “despicable,” “un-American” and “designed to scare” people into compliance. He compared the mask mandate to the plot of the novel “1984” in which George Orwell wrote of an oppressive government that forced citizens to “listen to a group of people who only want their truth to be heard.”

Also appearing for the second time to speak against face masks was area businessman Bleau Deckerd. Deckerd quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who in the early days of the pandemic said face masks should not be worn. “He’s a pretty important dude, if you ask me,” Deckerd said.

(Fauci has subsequently said he made that comment “because in the context of the time in which I said it, it was correct. We were told in our task force meetings that we have a serious problem with the lack of [personal protective equipment] and masks for the health providers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to take care of sick people.”)