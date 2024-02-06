Cape Comic Con co-organizer Ken Murphy said he’s still in negotiations with a “game changer” on the “Mount Rushmore” of guest artists in the comic book industry, but Murphy said he’s already secured a handful of pop-culture actors for this year’s show.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Austin St. John and Walter Jones, Pokemon voice actress Veronica Taylor and WWE superstar Road Warrior Animal, will all meet and greet the expected 5,000 or so fans at Comic Con, April 26 through 28 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
For 14 years, the three-day event has appealed to “all genres and all fans of the pop culture,” Murphy said.
Tickets are not yet on sale, Murphy said, because he is awaiting the “total package feel,” referencing current contract negotiations with the event’s headliner.
But he did say the guest is considered to be “an industry icon” atop the “Mount Rushmore” of guest artists.
“He’s one of the top four,” Murphy said.
The guest list does not grow from year to year, he said, labeling the event as “totally organic.” There also is no rhyme or reason to the guests invited each year, Murphy said, but planning does involve “a whole lot of who calls you, what falls in your lap and who did you see at another show.”
Even though each year features an assortment of industry celebrities, Murphy said he wants the event to stay true to its comic-driven roots.
“A show like mine, we are not a celebrity-driven comic con,” Murphy stressed. “We don’t want to be an autograph show.”
And vendor space for the event is sold out, Murphy said enthusiastically.
“Some vendors will have five tables, some vendors will have one,” he said. “One hundred vendors and 150 booths.”
Murphy added, “We’re very thankful and we appreciate the support from all those people that come in from all over the place to show their creative side.”
Officially scheduled for Cape Comic Con this year is Taylor, known best for her eight years of voicing anime character Ash Ketchum from the “Pokémon” television series. Two of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jones and St. John also will be in attendance, along with Road Warrior Animal.
“I really have to give the credit to my partner in the wrestling business, Jason Wells,” Murphy said. “We talked to him last year. He said ‘Hey, I really think you should go with Power Rangers.’ ... He starts looking around, and sent me [the agent’s contact information] to the original red and black Power Rangers and Veronica Taylor.”
Murphy is also a promoter for Cape Championship Wrestling.
He said at that point, plans for Cape Comic Con 2019 started falling into place.
Murphy said he realizes now what a fantastic fandom anime and American animation is, and also how extensive Taylor’s resume is.
Cape Comic Con has always strived to bring similar talent to fans in this area who love Pokémon, Murphy said, “and we got the chance to do it this year.”
Murphy is eager to see an “interesting new fan base” arrive at this year’s event.
And, he said, people don’t realize how much influence Power Rangers has on the comic books industry.
“There’s a lot of great compatibility with the history of the Power Rangers and comic cons,” Murphy said.
He is planning an enormous Power Ranger photo op, welcoming “everybody across all scopes of all Power Ranger fandom.”
Cape Comic Con also is fortunate to welcome professional wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer and resident of St. Louis Joseph Michael Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal, Murphy said.
Laurinaitis’ son played professional football with the then-St. Louis Rams football team, so Laurinaitis came to St. Louis to be closer to his son, he said.
“And he has stayed,” Murphy said. “He was a very easy get for us. And by easy, I mean it’s nice to have someone of his fame and caliber live so close to Cape Girardeau.”
Murphy is excited for the return of Friday Night Trivia on April 26.
“We did it back in 2016 and 2017 and we did not do it in 2018,” he said. “We want to bring it back. It’s part of our content; it’s part of our programming. We want Comic Con to be, if not an all-weekend event for you, to certainly be an all-day event for you.”
After attendees have seen all the artists and guests, Murphy said, the con will also hold the annual costume contest, a LEGO event and Cape Championship Wrestling on April 27.
New this year April 26 will be a first-ever horror-themed event, Murphy said, with a screening of the 1959 classic “House on Haunted Hill,” starring St. Louis native Vincent Price — along with concessions.
And changes are in the works for the yearly costume contest, but details for that have not been finalized, Murphy said.
