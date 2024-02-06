Cape Comic Con co-organizer Ken Murphy said he’s still in negotiations with a “game changer” on the “Mount Rushmore” of guest artists in the comic book industry, but Murphy said he’s already secured a handful of pop-culture actors for this year’s show.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Austin St. John and Walter Jones, Pokemon voice actress Veronica Taylor and WWE superstar Road Warrior Animal, will all meet and greet the expected 5,000 or so fans at Comic Con, April 26 through 28 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

For 14 years, the three-day event has appealed to “all genres and all fans of the pop culture,” Murphy said.

Tickets are not yet on sale, Murphy said, because he is awaiting the “total package feel,” referencing current contract negotiations with the event’s headliner.

But he did say the guest is considered to be “an industry icon” atop the “Mount Rushmore” of guest artists.

“He’s one of the top four,” Murphy said.

The guest list does not grow from year to year, he said, labeling the event as “totally organic.” There also is no rhyme or reason to the guests invited each year, Murphy said, but planning does involve “a whole lot of who calls you, what falls in your lap and who did you see at another show.”

Even though each year features an assortment of industry celebrities, Murphy said he wants the event to stay true to its comic-driven roots.

“A show like mine, we are not a celebrity-driven comic con,” Murphy stressed. “We don’t want to be an autograph show.”

And vendor space for the event is sold out, Murphy said enthusiastically.

“Some vendors will have five tables, some vendors will have one,” he said. “One hundred vendors and 150 booths.”

Murphy added, “We’re very thankful and we appreciate the support from all those people that come in from all over the place to show their creative side.”

Special guests

Officially scheduled for Cape Comic Con this year is Taylor, known best for her eight years of voicing anime character Ash Ketchum from the “Pokémon” television series. Two of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Jones and St. John also will be in attendance, along with Road Warrior Animal.

“I really have to give the credit to my partner in the wrestling business, Jason Wells,” Murphy said. “We talked to him last year. He said ‘Hey, I really think you should go with Power Rangers.’ ... He starts looking around, and sent me [the agent’s contact information] to the original red and black Power Rangers and Veronica Taylor.”

Murphy is also a promoter for Cape Championship Wrestling.

He said at that point, plans for Cape Comic Con 2019 started falling into place.