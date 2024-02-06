Cape Comic Con returns with fun for all

The cosplay contest will happen Saturday in the panel room, starting at 6 p.m. The entry fee for the contest is $5, and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12-and-younger category has no special requirements; the 13-and-older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Those who do not meet these requirements will not be eligible for prizes.

Guests for this year's event include Stefan Kapicic, an actor who is best known for his role in all three "Deadpool" installments as Colossus; actor Ross Marquand, most likely recognized from his role as Red Skull the Stone Keeper of the soul stone in "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War"; Greg Baldwin, who has been a multitude of voice-acted characters, including Uncle Iroh from "Avatar: The Last Airbender & Legend of Kora:, and Aku from :Samurai Jack"; and Andre Sogliuzzo, another voice actor who has lent his voice to characters such as King Bumi from "ATLA", Puss in Boots from "The Puss in Boots Shorts", Doc from "Snow White" and many more. More information on these guests can be found on the Cape Comic Con website.

The first day of Cape Comic Con 2023 will be from 3 to 9 p.m. and cost $12 to attend; the second day will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and cost $12; and the final day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $12 to attend. For those who plan on going multiple days the weekend pass cost $40.

A list of vendors and extra inside events are listed in the Cape Comic Con website, cape-events.com/comic.