NewsSeptember 16, 2023
Cape Comic Con returns with fun for all
Calling all comic book enthusiasts, cosplayers and those in between: Cape Comic Con will be held from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's Cape Comic Con runs today through Sunday at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's Cape Comic Con runs today through Sunday at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Calling all comic book enthusiasts, cosplayers and those in between: Cape Comic Con will be held from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The comic con will be a place "where nerd hearts come to gather, Cape Comic Con plays host to a variety of vendors, special events, celebrities, and more," for the three days according to the event website.

This year's event will also include panels, workshops, karaoke and gaming, as well as a cosplay contest.

The cosplay contest will happen Saturday in the panel room, starting at 6 p.m. The entry fee for the contest is $5, and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12-and-younger category has no special requirements; the 13-and-older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Those who do not meet these requirements will not be eligible for prizes.

Guests for this year's event include Stefan Kapicic, an actor who is best known for his role in all three "Deadpool" installments as Colossus; actor Ross Marquand, most likely recognized from his role as Red Skull the Stone Keeper of the soul stone in "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War"; Greg Baldwin, who has been a multitude of voice-acted characters, including Uncle Iroh from "Avatar: The Last Airbender & Legend of Kora:, and Aku from :Samurai Jack"; and Andre Sogliuzzo, another voice actor who has lent his voice to characters such as King Bumi from "ATLA", Puss in Boots from "The Puss in Boots Shorts", Doc from "Snow White" and many more. More information on these guests can be found on the Cape Comic Con website.

The first day of Cape Comic Con 2023 will be from 3 to 9 p.m. and cost $12 to attend; the second day will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and cost $12; and the final day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $12 to attend. For those who plan on going multiple days the weekend pass cost $40.

A list of vendors and extra inside events are listed in the Cape Comic Con website, cape-events.com/comic.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

