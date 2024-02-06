Cape Comic Con postponed to July amid COVID-19 concerns

Cape Comic Con, originally scheduled for April 24 through 26, has been postponed until July 10 through 12, due to COVID-19, organizer Ken Murphy announced in a Facebook post Monday.
Refunds will not be given for already purchased tickets and passes, but will be honored for the July dates, the post stated.
The Cape Championship Wrestling SuperShow will be held the weekend of July 10. Purchased tickets will be honored.
For invited guests unable to make the July dates, autograph or photograph passes will be refunded, according to the post.
More information is at www.facebook.com/CapeComicCon.
