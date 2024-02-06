All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 31, 2020
Cape Comic Con postponed to July amid COVID-19 concerns
Cape Comic Con, originally scheduled for April 24 through 26, has been postponed until July 10 through 12, due to COVID-19, organizer Ken Murphy announced in a Facebook post Monday. Refunds will not be given for already purchased tickets and passes, but will be honored for the July dates, the post stated...
Southeast Missourian
The entrance to Cape Comic Con is seen April 21, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The entrance to Cape Comic Con is seen April 21, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian, file

Cape Comic Con, originally scheduled for April 24 through 26, has been postponed until July 10 through 12, due to COVID-19, organizer Ken Murphy announced in a Facebook post Monday.

Refunds will not be given for already purchased tickets and passes, but will be honored for the July dates, the post stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Championship Wrestling SuperShow will be held the weekend of July 10. Purchased tickets will be honored.

For invited guests unable to make the July dates, autograph or photograph passes will be refunded, according to the post.

More information is at www.facebook.com/CapeComicCon.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy