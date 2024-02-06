All sections
NewsFebruary 22, 2024

Cape Comic Con moving locations

Cape Comic Con will be held in a new location this year, according to a Facebook post from Cape Events, which hosts the annual event. "After years of hard work and consideration, Cape Con 2024 will be moving to the Show Me Center! We couldn’t have made this move without our loyal sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and con-goers! We are very excited to take this next step and we can’t wait to share it with you," the post said. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Cape Comic Con will be held in a new location this year, according to a Facebook post from Cape Events, which hosts the annual event.

"After years of hard work and consideration, Cape Con 2024 will be moving to the Show Me Center! We couldn’t have made this move without our loyal sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and con-goers! We are very excited to take this next step and we can’t wait to share it with you," the post said.

The annual event has been held at the Osage Centre and Drury Plaza Hotel in the past.

This year’s Cape Comic Con will be from Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3. The Cape Anime Con will continue to be held at Drury Plaza Hotel on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.

