Cape College Center reopens for fall with Mineral Area in lead

With classes set to begin next week, Cape College Center reopened Monday with Mineral Area College leading the way.

The MAC-branded center, located next door to Cape Girardeau Central High School, serves as a conduit for secondary and post-secondary students to receive general education courses and technical training, though at this time the center will only offer academic courses. The courses, coupled with technical training at the center and/or the public school district's Career and Technology Center, lead to job training certificates, associate degrees and/or further education.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Joseph Gilgour, MAC president, touted the entity as a local economy driver.

"We're honored to be chosen to provide ... quality, affordable education, and in addition to general education we are offering, we will soon be expanding into more technical programs to help do training for workforce development, help students in this region get certificates, get hired. They can stay local and not go to tech colleges outside of this region," he said.

Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District's superintendent, contended the center will serve a wide audience of students from varying socioeconomic situations.

"Today marks the addition of another great educational institution, as a valuable resource that can lead students of all walks to a brighter tomorrow," he said, pointing to affordability as a key element to any higher education in the area.