NewsApril 24, 2021
Cape Co. virus hospitalizations tick up
COVID-19 numbers in Cape Girardeau County continue to hold fairly steady, but hospitalizations for the virus ticked up a bit Friday morning. Officials with the county's public health center said six virus-related hospitalizations were reported in the county. They noted the number included residents from other counties...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

COVID-19 numbers in Cape Girardeau County continue to hold fairly steady, but hospitalizations for the virus ticked up a bit Friday morning.

Officials with the county's public health center said six virus-related hospitalizations were reported in the county. They noted the number included residents from other counties.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As of Friday morning, the county had tallied 9,423 total virus cases, with three new cases reported. Through the pandemic, 134 county residents have died because of the virus. As of Friday, there were 15 active cirus cases in the county. The county reported 38 new virus cases in the past 14 days. In that period, the county's testing positivity rate was 3.8%.

Nearly one-third, 32.6% of the county's residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 26.5% of the population has completed a vaccine regiment. Those numbers compare to 35.4% and 25.1% for the state and 41.3% and 27.5% for the nation.

A COVID-19 testing event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

