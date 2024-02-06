Cape Co. virus hospitalizations tick up

As of Friday morning, the county had tallied 9,423 total virus cases, with three new cases reported. Through the pandemic, 134 county residents have died because of the virus. As of Friday, there were 15 active cirus cases in the county. The county reported 38 new virus cases in the past 14 days. In that period, the county's testing positivity rate was 3.8%.

Nearly one-third, 32.6% of the county's residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 26.5% of the population has completed a vaccine regiment. Those numbers compare to 35.4% and 25.1% for the state and 41.3% and 27.5% for the nation.

A COVID-19 testing event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Arena Park.