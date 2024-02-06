Cape Co. surpasses 5,000 virus cases

Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 cases topped 5,000 Friday.
Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 149 new cases to push the total number of cases to 5,002. Nearly 3,600 county residents (3,591) have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and 63 have died from the virus. As of Friday, there were 1,348 active cases in the county.
Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 402, with 227 recoveries, 133 active cases and 42 deaths.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 15 new cases for a total case count of 561 (498 students and 63 employees). Active cases dropped to 66 (49 students, 17 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at 14 Friday.
Virus cases in Scott County rose by 31 to 2,367, while 1,660 county residents have recovered from the virus. Officials reported four additional virus-related deaths (39).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported 118 new cases (1,865 total cases, 1,434 recoveries, 32 deaths).
Perry County's case count grew by 168 -- 34 Wednesday, 50 Thursday and 84 Friday (1,609 total cases, 1,333 recoveries, 11 deaths).
Bollinger County reported 21 new cases Thursday and 13 new cases Friday (947 total cases, 844 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 51 new cases -- 44 in Union County (963 total cases, 611 recoveries, 21 deaths) and seven in Alexander County (218 total cases, 117 recoveries, one death).
