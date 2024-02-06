Cape Co. reports three more virus deaths

New COVID-19 case numbers -- and associated deaths -- have slowed in Cape Girardeau County, though the virus continues to claim lives.

Officials with the county's public health center reported three virus deaths this week, pushing the pandemic total to 167. The three deaths involved individuals in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

For the pandemic, the county has tallied 13,815 total cases (10,710 confirmed cases and 3,105 probable cases). As of Wednesday, there were 123 active virus cases in the county.

The county's testing positivity rate for the past seven days has been 8%.