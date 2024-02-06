All sections
December 4, 2021

Cape Co. reports three more virus deaths

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

New COVID-19 case numbers -- and associated deaths -- have slowed in Cape Girardeau County, though the virus continues to claim lives.

Officials with the county's public health center reported three virus deaths this week, pushing the pandemic total to 167. The three deaths involved individuals in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

For the pandemic, the county has tallied 13,815 total cases (10,710 confirmed cases and 3,105 probable cases). As of Wednesday, there were 123 active virus cases in the county.

The county's testing positivity rate for the past seven days has been 8%.

Of the county's case counts, 2,584 cases involved people in the 20-29 age group, with the second-largest number of cases, 2,151, involving people age 30-39.

Officials with Scott County Health Department reported 48 new confirmed virus cases and 11 new probable cases since their last update Monday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 6,349 cases.

As of Thursday, there were 110 active virus cases in the county, according to health officials.

Since the pandemic began, 117 county residents have died because of the virus, though the county has reported no new virus deaths for about a month.

Of the county's virus cases, the largest group, 971, has been in the 30-39 age bracket, with the second-largest group, 952, involving those age 20-29.

Local News
