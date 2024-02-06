All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 2, 2021
Cape Co. group sworn in for terms in various offices
Seven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting. County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and Assessor Bob Adams were all reelected this year. Coroner Wavis Jordan is the only county official entering their first term...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau County officials are sworn into office Thursday during the county commission meeting -- (from left) Commissioner Paul Koeper, Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Assessor Bob Adams, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Treasurer Roger Hudson and Coroner Wavis Jordan.
Cape Girardeau County officials are sworn into office Thursday during the county commission meeting -- (from left) Commissioner Paul Koeper, Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Assessor Bob Adams, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Treasurer Roger Hudson and Coroner Wavis Jordan.J.C. Reeves

Seven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting.

County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and Assessor Bob Adams were all reelected this year. Coroner Wavis Jordan is the only county official entering their first term.

"I'm going to ask you all to keep me in your prayers, because this is new," Jordan said. "I've got a lot to learn, and I'll admit that. I have had coroners in the area that have been a big help to me, and I know you all will be a big help to me. ... I'm going to ask you all to be patient with me. I promise you I won't disappoint you, and I will definitely be there for the people and their families who passed away."

Herbst and Koeper will begin their third and fourth terms as county commissioners respectively.

"I've told people before that have got on city council and different things, it takes you one term to kind of get going and get things figured out. Then, in the second term, you kind of get rolling," Herbst said. "We've got a lot done. We've got a great team of folks, and we all agree to disagree sometimes, but that's all part of progress and moving forward."

Dickerson, who won a special election in November 2018 to serve the remainder of former Sheriff John Jordan's term, is entering her first full term as sheriff. She is also the first woman elected to a full term as sheriff in Cape County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I've been in the sheriff's office for over 40 years now, so I've seen a lot of changes," Dickerson said. "This last year has really seen a lot of changes, and get ready, because 2021 here we come. We are going to see a lot more changes."

Adams is beginning his third term as assessor, and Hudson will begin his fifth term as treasurer.

"I just want to thank the voters and citizens of Cape County for giving me a job for 16 years, 20 at the end of this," Hudson said. "It's been a pleasure, and it's helped me get my kids to college."

Reitzel was elected to her third term, and considers her role as public administrator to be the "most rewarding job I've ever had."

"I always knew I was a blessed individual, but until I took this job I really didn't know what the meaning of the word blessed was," Reitzel said. "So every day I look at it that I have no reason to complain, and God forgive me when I do."

In other business Thursday, commissioners approved:

  • an updated contract with Motorola Solutions for $2,820,880 for new communication equipment. $1,772,492 of which will come from the capital budget and $1,048,388 of which will come from the sheriff's budget
  • rollover of 12 vacation hours from the parks department.
  • payment of $3,000 to repay bonds for building the new Cape County courthouse.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy