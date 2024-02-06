Cape Co. group sworn in for terms in various offices

Seven elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during Thursday's county commission meeting.

County commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper, Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Treasurer Roger Hudson and Assessor Bob Adams were all reelected this year. Coroner Wavis Jordan is the only county official entering their first term.

"I'm going to ask you all to keep me in your prayers, because this is new," Jordan said. "I've got a lot to learn, and I'll admit that. I have had coroners in the area that have been a big help to me, and I know you all will be a big help to me. ... I'm going to ask you all to be patient with me. I promise you I won't disappoint you, and I will definitely be there for the people and their families who passed away."

Herbst and Koeper will begin their third and fourth terms as county commissioners respectively.

"I've told people before that have got on city council and different things, it takes you one term to kind of get going and get things figured out. Then, in the second term, you kind of get rolling," Herbst said. "We've got a lot done. We've got a great team of folks, and we all agree to disagree sometimes, but that's all part of progress and moving forward."

Dickerson, who won a special election in November 2018 to serve the remainder of former Sheriff John Jordan's term, is entering her first full term as sheriff. She is also the first woman elected to a full term as sheriff in Cape County.