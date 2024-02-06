Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths

Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report.

Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the total for the pandemic to 11,077.

Active cases in the county grew by 48, for a total of 360, since the county's Wednesday report. Active case counts have been on the rise in recent weeks as the Delta variant has spread eastward across the state.

No new county resident deaths were reported, however, with the total remaining 138.

Regarding vaccinations, 43.4% of the county's population has initiated a vaccine regimen, and 37.2% have completed a vaccine regimen.