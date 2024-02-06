Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths

Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report.
Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the total for the pandemic to 11,077.
Active cases in the county grew by 48, for a total of 360, since the county's Wednesday report. Active case counts have been on the rise in recent weeks as the Delta variant has spread eastward across the state.
No new county resident deaths were reported, however, with the total remaining 138.
Regarding vaccinations, 43.4% of the county's population has initiated a vaccine regimen, and 37.2% have completed a vaccine regimen.
Scott County Health Department officials reported three virus-related deaths -- a female in her 50s, a male in his 60s and a male in his 80s. Ninety-two county residents have died because of the virus.
Since the county's last statistical update, officials tallied 63 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases. As of Friday, there were 321 active cases in the county. Total cases during the pandemic are nearing 5,000 (4,819).
In Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported 76 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 4,246 cases during the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 214 active cases in the county. Eighty-one county residents have died because of the virus.
Bollinger County, Missouri, health officials reported 70 active cases in the county as of Friday. Throughout the pandemic, county officials have recorded 1,628 virus cases, and 20 county residents have died because of the virus.
In the past week, Perry County, Missouri, officials have tallied 90 new cases. As of Thursday, there were 107 active virus cases in the county.
Social media posts Friday indicated potential virus exposures at the district's junior high school. However, statistics provided by communications director Kristin Tallent said the district has recorded 21 positive virus cases, with 18 of those being students and three being staff.
