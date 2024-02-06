Cape clinic to give away COVID-19 masks, tests

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect Cape Family Medical Clinic is the only location where this giveaway will take place.
Starting Monday, Cape Family Medical Clinic will give free COVID-19 medical supplies to whomever needs them.
Cape Family Medical Clinic and 180 Healthcare teamed up to provide the community with the free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone may come to Cape Family Medical Clinic (24 N. Sprigg St.) and receive free at-home COVID-19 tests, N95 masks, thermometers, bottles of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
J.D. Webster of 180 Healthcare said he will give away up to 10,000 COVID-19 test kits, 60,000 N95 masks and 3,000 hand sanitizer bottles the size of 1 liter.
Quantity will be limited per individual. Each person will receive a maximum of five masks and two boxes of COVID-19 test kits. Each box contains two tests.
Webster said Cape Family Medical Clinic started ordering COVID-19 tests months ago, but he and his staff only started to receive the orders recently.
Now, the clinic has a robust supply and Webster wants to share it.
"If I am fortunate enough to get my hands on it [supplies], I would like to help as much as I can," Webster said. "I've been slowly giving [the supplies] away to the people who need them, but I thought why not just do a mass giveawy since nobody can get a COVID-19 test right now."
Can't make the trip?
Every U.S. household is now eligible to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a federal website.
The tests are completely free and take seven to 12 days to ship. Each household may receive up to four tests.
Order tests or learn more at COVIDtests.gov.
