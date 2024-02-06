City voters approve TTF6

For the sixth time since 1995, Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation improvement projects on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Transportation Trust Fund 6 won approval of 63.7% of city voters. TTF5, approved in 2015, won 73.4% of the vote.

"I'm very, very pleased and thankful that our voters have again renewed TTF," said Mayor Bob Fox, who noted the majority of TTF sales tax revenue received comes from nonresidents who drive into Cape Girardeau and patronize businesses.

An estimated 100,000 people come into the city on a typical weekday, Fox said, and the TTF sales tax allows nonresidents to help foot the bill for street repair.

"The highest priority is to get our streets in better condition," said Fox, who was elected mayor in 2018.

The latest iteration for TTF will allow the city to:

Repair Bertling Street between Perryville and Big Bend roads.

Extend College Street between West End Boulevard and South Minnesota Avenue.

Repair and enhance Lexington Avenue between Carolina Lane and Sherwood Drive and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street.

Enable design work for improvements to the intersection of Maria Louise Lane, Kiwanis Drive and Broadview Street near the entrance to Arena Park.

Make school corridor safety improvements along Route K near the western limits of the city.

Repair Sprigg Street between Shawnee Parkway and Southern Expressway.

Design, acquire the right-of-way and grade the proposed Veterans Memorial Drive between Hopper Road and Percy Drive.

Fox said the work will be done when the revenue is received.

"We didn't want to bond this work out," Fox said, "because it would cost taxpayers more to do it that way."