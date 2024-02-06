Cape Girardeau city utility customers will see an increase in their monthly bills in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The increases in water and solid-waste fees were approved quickly Monday by the City Council.

Residential and commercial water rates will increase 2%. Disconnect and reconnect fees charged by the city will increase by 50 cents to $16.50.

The monthly residential solid-waste fee will rise to $21.60, an increase of 85 cents, according to an agenda report to the council.

In addition, the fee at the city’s transfer station will climb from $62 a ton to $64.50 per ton.

During the past seven years, counting the increase for fiscal 2020, the average residential, monthly city utility bill has increased from $73.84 to $81.50, deputy finance director Victor Brownlees wrote in a report to the council.

Residents have seen an average annual increase of 1.48%, which is less than average annual inflation, he added.

The increased utility fees will allow the city to meet its financial requirements for bonds previously issued for water and sewer projects and support operating needs of sewer, water and trash services, Brownlees wrote.