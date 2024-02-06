Cape city to move ahead with Arena Park stormwater project

The City of Cape Girardeau will move ahead with a stormwater improvement project at Arena Park designed to reduce flash flooding.

City Council members this week approved a contract with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge to install box culverts and storm pipes on a section of Arena Creek that runs through the city park.

Fronabarger submitted the low bid of more than $748,000, well under the engineerï¿½s estimate of $1.29 million, city officials said.

But the contract with Fronabarger does not reflect the total cost of the project, public works director Stan Polivick said.

In order to speed up the process, the city in August bought the culverts.

Including the culverts, design work and construction, the entire project will cost less than $2 million, Polivick said. City officials initially had projected the price tag would total more than $2.5 million.

ï¿½The good news is that the bids are quite good,ï¿½ Polivick said.

Construction is expected to start next month with completion expected by the end of March, he said.

Polivick said city officials want the project completed before recreational activities commence at Arena Park in the spring.