Editor's Note: This story has been updated.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis was terminated Friday for violating city policy only days before he was scheduled to retire, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Monday.

Mehner would not disclose the violation, but said it originated from a complaint that was investigated and found to be true.

The violation did not rise to a criminal level, she said.

Ennis had been scheduled to retire Tuesday, Mehner said.

Assistant fire chief Mark Hasheider has been named interim chief as the city searches for a permanent replacement. Hasheider was not in the office and could not be reached for comment as of Monday afternoon.

City manager Scott Meyer said Ennis will receive his retirement benefits.

Meyer said in September that Ennis had announced to city officials he would retire at the end of the year.

Ennis served as fire chief for more than 14 years.

Meyer told the Southeast Missourian in September the city wants to hire a fire chief who also would serve as the local government’s emergency management director.

Hasheider has been serving as emergency management director. But Meyer said Hasheider has talked of retiring.

The city began a national search for a new fire chief this fall. That search is continuing, Mehner said.

Two applicants were interviewed recently, but neither was chosen, she said.