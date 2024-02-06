Editor's Note: This story has been updated.
Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis was terminated Friday for violating city policy only days before he was scheduled to retire, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Monday.
Mehner would not disclose the violation, but said it originated from a complaint that was investigated and found to be true.
The violation did not rise to a criminal level, she said.
Ennis had been scheduled to retire Tuesday, Mehner said.
Assistant fire chief Mark Hasheider has been named interim chief as the city searches for a permanent replacement. Hasheider was not in the office and could not be reached for comment as of Monday afternoon.
City manager Scott Meyer said Ennis will receive his retirement benefits.
Meyer said in September that Ennis had announced to city officials he would retire at the end of the year.
Ennis served as fire chief for more than 14 years.
Meyer told the Southeast Missourian in September the city wants to hire a fire chief who also would serve as the local government’s emergency management director.
Hasheider has been serving as emergency management director. But Meyer said Hasheider has talked of retiring.
The city began a national search for a new fire chief this fall. That search is continuing, Mehner said.
Two applicants were interviewed recently, but neither was chosen, she said.
“Neither candidate was a good fit for us,” Mehner said, adding two more applicants are scheduled for interviews in late January.
The city contracted with the Strategic Government Services firm to help with the search. The Texas-based company specializes in executive recruitment.
Meyer said in September the company would prescreen candidates for the job.
According to information posted on the firm’s website in the fall, the starting salary range for Cape Girardeau fire chief is $78,000 to $82,000, but has the potential to grow to $119,000.
Minimum qualifications for the job include 12 to 15 years of “progressively responsible experience” in fire service, five years of experience as a chief officer in a similarly sized city or assistant chief in a larger community, as well as experience with emergency management and emergency medical services.
The city would prefer to hire someone with a master’s degree, according to the job posting.
Meyer said last fall he had hoped to have a new chief hired before Ennis left in order to have a smooth transition.
City officials have obtained input from fire department employees and command staff about what qualities they want to see in a new chief, Meyer said.
In September, Meyer praised Ennis, insisting he had brought “a lot of professionalism” to the department and oversaw major improvements in equipment and facilities, including the opening of a new fire station.
The new chief will take charge of a vastly improved department, Meyer said at the time.
Ennis began serving as Cape Girardeau’s fire chief March 8, 2004. He previously served as fire chief of Perkins Township in Sandusky, Ohio. A third-generation fire chief, he had 22 years of experience in the fire and emergency medical service field before being taking the job here.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.