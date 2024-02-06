All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 17, 2018

Cape city spending thousands to promote commuter flights, boost boardings

The City of Cape Girardeau is spending thousands of dollars to market United Express commuter flights to Chicago, but the biggest marketing strategy may be the $59 one-way fare. Airport manager Bruce Loy discussed boardings and fares at Mondayï¿½s city council meeting...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Passengers arrive to Cape Girardeau during the inaugural trip to Chicago with SkyWest on Dec. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.
Passengers arrive to Cape Girardeau during the inaugural trip to Chicago with SkyWest on Dec. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

The City of Cape Girardeau is spending thousands of dollars to market United Express commuter flights to Chicago, but the biggest marketing strategy may be the $59 one-way fare.

Airport manager Bruce Loy discussed boardings and fares at Mondayï¿½s city council meeting.

He also announced the city will host an air show next year, May 18 and 19. The air show will feature the Navyï¿½s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, he told council members.

The city council previously had budgeted $300,000 in anticipation of holding such an air show, but Loy said before the meeting sponsorships and admission charges for the event should cover the cost and maybe allow for a slight profit.

Meanwhile, the city has been spending money to advertise United Express flights in an effort to boost boardings.

Passengers get ready to board during the inaugural trip to Chicago on a CRJ200 airplane with SkyWest on Dec. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.
Passengers get ready to board during the inaugural trip to Chicago on a CRJ200 airplane with SkyWest on Dec. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Loy said the lowest priced fare, booked 14 days in advance of a flight, is $30 less than it previously had been. But Loy told the council United Express has indicated the city, under federal regulations, canï¿½t advertise that fare in its promotions.

Loy, however, said he and other city officials can talk about the price all they want.

ï¿½It is very important to bring that out,ï¿½ he told the council.

Passenger boardings have climbed steadily at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with 854 passengers taking United Express flights in June, Loy said.

Juneï¿½s figure is up from 773 in May and 590 in April. There were 591 boardings in March, according to airport records.

By comparison, ridership was weak this winter with fewer than 400 passenger boardings in January and just more than 400 such boardings in February, according to Loy. Ridership, he said, is always lower in the winter months.

Loy said boarding at the Cape Girardeau airport are averaging about 637 a month right now.

For the first six months of this year, boardings totaled 3,575 compared to 3,051 a year ago, he said.

At this rate, total boardings could be more than 7,600 by yearï¿½s end, Loy said after the meeting.

Loy doesnï¿½t expect the airport to reach 10,000 boardings this year, but rising numbers suggest that level might be reached in the future.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 10,000 boardings level would allow the airport to secure additional federal funding. Every year the airport meets that threshold, it would qualify for $1 million in federal funding, according to city officials.

That goal was a factor in choosing the new airline, officials have said. Another factor was the airline provides service to Chicago Oï¿½Hare, one of the nationï¿½s major aviation hubs.

Utah-based SkyWest Airlines operates the United Express service to and from Cape Girardeau. Passengers fly on a 50-seat, twin-engine jet.

The airline provides two round-trip flights weekdays to Chicago, as well as a more limited schedule on weekends. The daily schedule includes one nonstop flight to Chicago and one that includes a stop in Quincy, Illinois.

Loy said the direct flights are more popular with passengers boarding at Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeauï¿½s newest commuter airline officially began providing round-trip service to Chicago in December.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he has flown to Chicago from Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½It is an incredibly convenient service to have in the community,ï¿½ he said.

The city has budgeted $30,000 to help promote the flights as it waits for possible state funding to aid such efforts, Loy said. The city began using the funds in April, he said.

Although the new fiscal year started July 1, Loy told council members the city is still waiting for the state funding.

ï¿½I truly believe the funds will come through,ï¿½ he said.

After the council meeting, Loy said he doesnï¿½t know how much the city may receive in state funding, but estimated it could be around $55,000.

The state has $1 million available to fund promotions at seven or eight airports around the state, including St. Louis and Kansas City, Loy said.

The city is moving ahead with what Loy called a ï¿½comprehensive mix of mediaï¿½ to promote the commuter flights. They include print, television, social media, radio, billboards and sponsorships of various community and Southeast Missouri State University events, he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy