The City of Cape Girardeau is spending thousands of dollars to market United Express commuter flights to Chicago, but the biggest marketing strategy may be the $59 one-way fare.
Airport manager Bruce Loy discussed boardings and fares at Mondayï¿½s city council meeting.
He also announced the city will host an air show next year, May 18 and 19. The air show will feature the Navyï¿½s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, he told council members.
The city council previously had budgeted $300,000 in anticipation of holding such an air show, but Loy said before the meeting sponsorships and admission charges for the event should cover the cost and maybe allow for a slight profit.
Meanwhile, the city has been spending money to advertise United Express flights in an effort to boost boardings.
Loy said the lowest priced fare, booked 14 days in advance of a flight, is $30 less than it previously had been. But Loy told the council United Express has indicated the city, under federal regulations, canï¿½t advertise that fare in its promotions.
Loy, however, said he and other city officials can talk about the price all they want.
ï¿½It is very important to bring that out,ï¿½ he told the council.
Passenger boardings have climbed steadily at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with 854 passengers taking United Express flights in June, Loy said.
Juneï¿½s figure is up from 773 in May and 590 in April. There were 591 boardings in March, according to airport records.
By comparison, ridership was weak this winter with fewer than 400 passenger boardings in January and just more than 400 such boardings in February, according to Loy. Ridership, he said, is always lower in the winter months.
Loy said boarding at the Cape Girardeau airport are averaging about 637 a month right now.
For the first six months of this year, boardings totaled 3,575 compared to 3,051 a year ago, he said.
At this rate, total boardings could be more than 7,600 by yearï¿½s end, Loy said after the meeting.
Loy doesnï¿½t expect the airport to reach 10,000 boardings this year, but rising numbers suggest that level might be reached in the future.
The 10,000 boardings level would allow the airport to secure additional federal funding. Every year the airport meets that threshold, it would qualify for $1 million in federal funding, according to city officials.
That goal was a factor in choosing the new airline, officials have said. Another factor was the airline provides service to Chicago Oï¿½Hare, one of the nationï¿½s major aviation hubs.
Utah-based SkyWest Airlines operates the United Express service to and from Cape Girardeau. Passengers fly on a 50-seat, twin-engine jet.
The airline provides two round-trip flights weekdays to Chicago, as well as a more limited schedule on weekends. The daily schedule includes one nonstop flight to Chicago and one that includes a stop in Quincy, Illinois.
Loy said the direct flights are more popular with passengers boarding at Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeauï¿½s newest commuter airline officially began providing round-trip service to Chicago in December.
Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he has flown to Chicago from Cape Girardeau.
ï¿½It is an incredibly convenient service to have in the community,ï¿½ he said.
The city has budgeted $30,000 to help promote the flights as it waits for possible state funding to aid such efforts, Loy said. The city began using the funds in April, he said.
Although the new fiscal year started July 1, Loy told council members the city is still waiting for the state funding.
ï¿½I truly believe the funds will come through,ï¿½ he said.
After the council meeting, Loy said he doesnï¿½t know how much the city may receive in state funding, but estimated it could be around $55,000.
The state has $1 million available to fund promotions at seven or eight airports around the state, including St. Louis and Kansas City, Loy said.
The city is moving ahead with what Loy called a ï¿½comprehensive mix of mediaï¿½ to promote the commuter flights. They include print, television, social media, radio, billboards and sponsorships of various community and Southeast Missouri State University events, he said.
