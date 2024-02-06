The City of Cape Girardeau is spending thousands of dollars to market United Express commuter flights to Chicago, but the biggest marketing strategy may be the $59 one-way fare.

Airport manager Bruce Loy discussed boardings and fares at Mondayï¿½s city council meeting.

He also announced the city will host an air show next year, May 18 and 19. The air show will feature the Navyï¿½s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, he told council members.

The city council previously had budgeted $300,000 in anticipation of holding such an air show, but Loy said before the meeting sponsorships and admission charges for the event should cover the cost and maybe allow for a slight profit.

Meanwhile, the city has been spending money to advertise United Express flights in an effort to boost boardings.

Passengers get ready to board during the inaugural trip to Chicago on a CRJ200 airplane with SkyWest on Dec. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Loy said the lowest priced fare, booked 14 days in advance of a flight, is $30 less than it previously had been. But Loy told the council United Express has indicated the city, under federal regulations, canï¿½t advertise that fare in its promotions.

Loy, however, said he and other city officials can talk about the price all they want.

ï¿½It is very important to bring that out,ï¿½ he told the council.

Passenger boardings have climbed steadily at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with 854 passengers taking United Express flights in June, Loy said.

Juneï¿½s figure is up from 773 in May and 590 in April. There were 591 boardings in March, according to airport records.

By comparison, ridership was weak this winter with fewer than 400 passenger boardings in January and just more than 400 such boardings in February, according to Loy. Ridership, he said, is always lower in the winter months.

Loy said boarding at the Cape Girardeau airport are averaging about 637 a month right now.

For the first six months of this year, boardings totaled 3,575 compared to 3,051 a year ago, he said.

At this rate, total boardings could be more than 7,600 by yearï¿½s end, Loy said after the meeting.

Loy doesnï¿½t expect the airport to reach 10,000 boardings this year, but rising numbers suggest that level might be reached in the future.