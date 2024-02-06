Cape city settles second Bloomfield Road condemnation case

The City of Cape Girardeau has settled a Bloomfield Road condemnation case by agreeing to pay an additional $15,240 to the affected property owner, bringing total compensation to $24,000.

Property owner Mary Auer and the city agreed on the compensation, bringing an end to the nearly 3-year-old case. Judge Rob Fulton entered the consent judgment Monday.

Three court-appointed commissioners concluded in 2016 that Auer should receive $8,760 for property taken for the Bloomfield Road improvement project.

The project involved street improvements and construction of a walking trail.

Auer went to court, arguing for greater compensation.

Auer’s attorney, James F. Waltz, said Tuesday the settlement was helped by the fact the city erected a fence to keep people on the new walking trail from trespassing on her property and accessing her pond.

Waltz said he had priced the cost of a fence at $12,000. He said, however, he doesn’t know what the city paid for the fencing.

He credited the city with installing the fence, something that initially the city was not prepared to do.

“It looks better and it makes sense,” he said, adding the city also made improvements to a levee bordering a pond on Auer’s property.

“It was the right thing to do,” Waltz said.