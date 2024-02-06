Cape city sees jump in building construction in 'odd' fiscal 2017

Five months into its 2018 fiscal year, Cape Girardeau has seen a sizable amount of construction, but the city most likely will not keep pace with an unusually active 2017 fiscal year, a city official said Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau experienced more than $287 million in building construction in fiscal 2017, more than three times the estimated value of construction for the previous year, city building and code enforcement manager Anna Kangas said.

The 2017 fiscal year ended June 30.

For the first five months of fiscal 2018, building construction totaled $37.8 million, according to city building-permit records.

The city issued 368 building permits in fiscal 2017 compared to 189 in fiscal 2016, records show.

For the period from July 1 to Nov. 30, 2017, the city issued 99 building permits, which equates to nearly 20 projects a month. That number of construction projects puts the city ahead of the monthly average for fiscal 2016, records indicate.

In fiscal 2016, the city averaged more than 15 projects per month.

In construction-heavy fiscal 2017, the city issued permits for an average of 30 projects a month, city data indicates.

Kangas said this fiscal year likely won’t equal construction totals for the past fiscal year. But she said fiscal 2018 could be “pretty comparable” to 2016 when the city experienced $90.3 million worth of commercial and residential construction.

“Last year, it was kind of odd,” she said, explaining the dollar totals included construction of several city projects, among them a new fire station and a new police station, and improvements to two other fire stations.

Several major apartment projects also commenced this past fiscal year, adding to the totals, Kangas said.

“There are a lot of apartments under construction right now,” she said.

Kangas credited an improving economy for boosting construction.

“Things are picking up,” she said.