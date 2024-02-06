Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend some $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system.

For that to occur, voters Aug. 6 will have to extend a quarter-cent capital improvements sale tax that has been levied for 25 years. A simple majority is needed for passage.

The tax was originally approved by voters in 1994 for sewer projects. The tax is set to expire later this year unless voters renew it, officials said.

The ballot measure calls for the tax to be extended to 2034.

While public attention has focused on plans for a new city hall and a new terminal and tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, more than half of the tax dollars are proposed to fund water-system projects and street repairs.

Here’s where the money would go:

Water projects: $18 million

Street repairs: $7.5 million

City hall: $6 million

Airport projects:

$4.25 million

Bond interest: $4.7 million

Contingency: $50,000

The sales tax would fund only part of the cost of the city hall and airport projects, with the remainder of the cost coming from other sources, city officials said.

The city hall project involves renovating the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and constructing an addition tying the two buildings together.

When completed, it would serve as the new headquarters for city government, replacing the Independence Street building now serving as city hall.

The project would cost an estimated $12 million, with the sales tax funding half of the cost and casino revenue the other half.

Airport improvements are estimated at $6.8 million, with $4.25 million provided by the sales tax and another $2.55 million expected to come from Federal Aviation Administration grants.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said officials want to issue bonds to allow work to proceed more quickly on the city hall and airport projects.

“We believe there is merit in paying that bond issue,” she said.

The city already is looking at having to spend $3.5 million “just to stabilize” the Common Pleas Courthouse and the Annex when circuit court vacates the structure and moves into new offices in Jackson next year, Mehner said.

Meanwhile, the city annually is faced with repairs at the airport terminal, particularly involving the heating and cooling system, she said.