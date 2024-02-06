Cape city seeks new fire chief; Ennis to retire at year's end

The City of Cape Girardeau is searching for a new fire chief. Chief Rick Ennis has announced he will retire at the end of this year, city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday.
Ennis has served as fire chief for more than 14 years.
Meyer said the city wants to hire a fire chief who would also serve as the local governmentï¿½s emergency management director.
The emergency management position is now held by assistant fire chief Mark Hasheider. But Meyer said Hasheider has ï¿½talked aboutï¿½ retiring for some time although he has not said when he might step down.
Still, Meyer said city officials believe Ennisï¿½ departure could allow the city to combine the positions of fire chief and emergency management director.
Meyer said the city began advertising the job several weeks ago and is looking to hire someone with experience in both areas.
While the city is conducting a national search, Meyer said applications will be accepted from within and outside of the fire department.
The city has contracted with the firm Strategic Government Services to help with the search.
The Texas-based company specializes in executive recruitment, according to its website.
ï¿½They will prescreen candidates,ï¿½ Meyer said.
According to the firmï¿½s website, the starting salary range for Cape Girardeau fire chief is in the $78,000 to $82,000 range, but has the potential to grow to $119,000.
The first review of resumes will occur Oct. 5, the company said in advertising the position on its website.
Minimum qualifications for the job include 12 to 15 years of ï¿½progressively responsible experienceï¿½ in fire service, five years of experience as a chief officer in a similarly sized city or assistant chief in a larger community, as well as experience with emergency management and emergency medical services.
The city would prefer to hire someone with a masterï¿½s degree, according to the website.
Meyer said, ï¿½We would love to have finalists as soon as possible.ï¿½ The city manager said he would like to hire a new chief before Ennis leaves so there can be a smooth transition.
City officials have obtained input from fire department employees and command staff about what qualities they want to see in a new chief, Meyer said.
ï¿½Rick has been a great fire chief,ï¿½ Meyer said.
Ennis has brought ï¿½a lot of professionalismï¿½ to the department and oversaw major improvements in equipment and facilities, including the opening of a new fire station last year.
The new chief will take charge of a vastly improved department, Meyer said.
Ennis has been Cape Girardeauï¿½s fire chief since March 8, 2004. He previously served as fire chief of Perkins Township in Sandusky, Ohio. A third-generation fire chief, he had 22 years of experience in the fire and emergency medical service field before being taking the job here.
He filled a position left vacant by Mike Lackman, who resigned in August 2002. Hasheider served as interim chief for 18 months, the Southeast Missourian reported in 2004.
The Southeast Missourian left voice and email messages for Ennis, which were not returned as of late Tuesday afternoon. A fire department employee who answered the phone said Ennis was not in the office Tuesday.
