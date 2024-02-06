Cape city seeks new fire chief; Ennis to retire at year's end

The City of Cape Girardeau is searching for a new fire chief. Chief Rick Ennis has announced he will retire at the end of this year, city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday.

Ennis has served as fire chief for more than 14 years.

Meyer said the city wants to hire a fire chief who would also serve as the local governmentï¿½s emergency management director.

The emergency management position is now held by assistant fire chief Mark Hasheider. But Meyer said Hasheider has ï¿½talked aboutï¿½ retiring for some time although he has not said when he might step down.

Still, Meyer said city officials believe Ennisï¿½ departure could allow the city to combine the positions of fire chief and emergency management director.

Meyer said the city began advertising the job several weeks ago and is looking to hire someone with experience in both areas.

While the city is conducting a national search, Meyer said applications will be accepted from within and outside of the fire department.

The city has contracted with the firm Strategic Government Services to help with the search.

The Texas-based company specializes in executive recruitment, according to its website.

ï¿½They will prescreen candidates,ï¿½ Meyer said.

According to the firmï¿½s website, the starting salary range for Cape Girardeau fire chief is in the $78,000 to $82,000 range, but has the potential to grow to $119,000.

The first review of resumes will occur Oct. 5, the company said in advertising the position on its website.