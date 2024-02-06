Cape city, school officials still working on new pool costs

(Editor's note: This story has been updated.)

Despite both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approving the operating agreement for Jefferson Elementary School Pool that extends to Dec. 31, neither group has updated estimates for operating expenses or revenue for the facility.

The pool is expected to have a “soft” opening in March.

Kristin Tallent, public information officer for the school district, said in an email Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, that the school district is planning to use estimates created in conjunction with the city in February 2020 during the planning phases of the two-pool solution that encompasses both Jefferson and Central Municipal pools. She said after Jefferson pool is opened they’ll work on “finetuning” the numbers.

The 3-year-old presentation — which predates the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent historic inflation — includes revenue and operating estimates for Jefferson and Central for three years. Jefferson’s estimates span 2022 to 2024. Central’s estimates cover 2023 to 2025.

The 2020 presentation estimates it will cost $354,212 to operate the pool in 2023 with an estimated $234,937 in revenue. The figures factored in a 3% increase in expenses and a 5% increase in revenue each year.

The presentation states the revenue picture is “conservative” and the pool has the potential to be cost-neutral in five years.