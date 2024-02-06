Cape city, school officials: No rush to plan aquatic center

Cape Girardeau city and school officials don’t plan to plunge into design and construction of an indoor aquatic center without exploring all financial options.

Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent, said Friday planning for the aquatic project remains a work in progress.

“We want to do it right,” Glass said at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee.

After the meeting, Mayor Bob Fox said the city and school district are looking for additional financial partners.

“We have to have other partners,” he said.

A conceptual plan for Alma Schrader Elementary School, designed by Phillip B. Smith Architect LLC. Submitted

Fox added he believes the project can attract additional financial partners.

School officials have said they hope to convince the national YMCA organization to participate in the project.

Fox said the school district and the city government are “willing to wait until we get it right.”

The city has committed $6 million to the project. The school district has pledged to spend $4 million to help build the facility if voters pass an April 2 bond issue.

The city and school district have agreed to share the operating costs.

The size and design of the facility has not been determined.

School officials, however, unveiled a brochure Friday showing a conceptual plan for the aquatic center. which would feature a competitive pool and a recreational pool. The center, as shown, would connect to Jefferson Elementary School.

But Glass said after the meeting the layout could change, depending on the final plan.

Fox said after the meeting the big concern is “not the size of the pool,” but the annual cost of operating the facility. Fox said it’s estimated operating costs could total about $1 million a year.