NewsJuly 18, 2018

Cape city/school committee to meet to plan new, indoor aquatic center

A joint Cape Girardeau city/school committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday to begin planning for a multimillion-dollar indoor aquatic center. The meeting is scheduled for noon at the Shawnee Park Center. It is open to the public. The committee consists of city manager Scott Meyer, Mayor Bob Fox and business leader Kathy Bertrand representing the city; and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, school board president Kyle McDonald and swimming enthusiast Clay Hahs representing the school district. ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A joint Cape Girardeau city/school committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday to begin planning for a multimillion-dollar indoor aquatic center.

The meeting is scheduled for noon at the Shawnee Park Center. It is open to the public.

The committee consists of city manager Scott Meyer, Mayor Bob Fox and business leader Kathy Bertrand representing the city; and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, school board president Kyle McDonald and swimming enthusiast Clay Hahs representing the school district.

City parks and recreation director Julia Jones also is slated to participate in the meetings.

ï¿½We will probably hire a consultant,ï¿½ Meyer said last month. ï¿½We need data.ï¿½

Voters in April extended the parks/stormwater sales tax, which will generate money for several projects including $6 million for an indoor aquatic facility.

But city officials have expressed hope a $12 million facility could be built. Such a project would involve a partnership with the school district and maybe others, Meyer said.

Glass said last month a consultant could provide information on what it would cost to construct an indoor aquatic center and ï¿½also give an idea of the operating cost.ï¿½

Meyer said part of the planning involves deciding the size of the pool and other items such as whether to include a separate diving area and recreational components.

The first meeting will involve discussions on everything from the planning process to aquatic facility needs, according to the agenda posted on the cityï¿½s website.

Meyer and Glass have said they hope the committee will finalize a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council and school board by the end of this year.

Any final decision to proceed with the project rests with the council and school board.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

