Cape city/school committee to meet to plan new, indoor aquatic center

A joint Cape Girardeau city/school committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday to begin planning for a multimillion-dollar indoor aquatic center.

The meeting is scheduled for noon at the Shawnee Park Center. It is open to the public.

The committee consists of city manager Scott Meyer, Mayor Bob Fox and business leader Kathy Bertrand representing the city; and Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, school board president Kyle McDonald and swimming enthusiast Clay Hahs representing the school district.

City parks and recreation director Julia Jones also is slated to participate in the meetings.

Voters in April extended the parks/stormwater sales tax, which will generate money for several projects including $6 million for an indoor aquatic facility.

But city officials have expressed hope a $12 million facility could be built. Such a project would involve a partnership with the school district and maybe others, Meyer said.