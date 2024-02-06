Cape city responds to former firefighter's lawsuit

Cape Girardeau city government stated in a legal document filed this week it offered “multiple accomodations” for employment to then-firefighter Ryan Rascher after he suffered a seizure.

Rascher, who lives in the Dexter, Missouri, area, sued the city in November in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court, alleging disabiility discrimination after the city fired him.

Attorney Al Spradling III filed the city’s answer to the suit Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, Rascher was fired Oct. 22, 2015, eight months after he suffered a seizure while on duty.

He served as a master firefighter for the city for more than eight years before being dismissed.

The suit contends the city failed to provide “a reasonable accommodation” for Rascher, and its actions were unlawful and “outrageous.”

But Spradling wrote in the city’s legal response Rascher “refused various accommodations that were provided to the plaintiff by the city.”

The accommodations are not spelled out in the court document.

According to the response, Rascher could have returned to his normal duties with the fire department had he provided the city with a medical report from an occupational medicine specialist indicating he “was fit for duty.”

Rascher failed to provide such a document, Spradling wrote.