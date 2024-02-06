Cape city receives grant to rehab 10 houses

The City of Cape Girardeau plans to rehabilitate 10 homes in a project funded largely by a grant.

The city has received a $121,330 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, to rehab houses of low-income homeowners, according to Steve Williams, the city’s housing assistance coordinator.

Williams said the grant is a cooperative effort with Wood & Huston Bank. The local bank’s approval was needed to secure the grant, Williams said after the city posted information about the project on its website.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is providing $20,000 toward the project. The city is providing $30,680.

The total price tag for the project, including administrative costs, is just more than $172,000, Williams said.

City staff will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers at city hall to answer questions and take applications.

After that date, applications will be taken at the planning services office at city hall, according to a news release on the city’s website.

Under the grant requirements, Williams said, the city has to spend $16,500 on fixing up each house.