Cape city pothole truck to begin filling damaged roads next month

With the last of the cold weather and winter storms now in the past, Cape Girardeau's pothole truck will begin repairing the streets and alleyways damaged by the freeze-thaw cycle.

The city's pothole truck, which was purchased in 2019 for $222,000 using casino revenue, operates from April to September, when temperatures are high enough for the truck to emulsify oil and rock through a heating process. Cape Girardeau Public Works does not receive the supply of oil from St. Louis or New Madrid, Missouri, until late March or early April, also because of the temperature reasons, according to Scott Griffith, Public Works traffic operations manager.

"Temperatures have a big hand in what the oil companies do with the stuff," Griffith said. "You can start running it through those lines and the lines that don't get heated, or are too cold, will get stopped up. So, you have to let the temperatures get up for everything to run smoothly."

When the city pothole truck is not able to be used during colder months, members of the Public Works team fill holes with a temporary cold patch consisting of a tar mixture. The temporary patch reduces the amount of liquid that can drain into the pothole and under the pavement causing the hole to become larger and more likely to cause damage to vehicles driving over it.