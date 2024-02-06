Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm

The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorm’s wake.

Public Works advises residents to report a pothole by calling the department’s main number directly, (573) 339-6351, and leave a message if it is after hours.

Another way to send word of a pothole sighting is to go to the city’s website — www.cityofcape.org — select “I Want To” from the task bar in the upper right-hand corner and under the “Report” dropdown menu, select “Potholes and Road Hazards.”

“Please be patient as we begin fixing these,” Mayor Bob Fox said.

“We have to identify them, re-prioritize and then start fixing,” he added.

A pot hole is seen Monday at the intersection of North Sprigg and Bellevue streets in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The freeze-thaw cycle is responsible for most potholes, said Stan Polivick, director of the Public Works.

“If we go through several cycles of freeze-thaw, which at this time of year can be every night, those potholes begin to grow and new ones will show up where they weren’t before because the pavement has got a little weak spot in it now,” said Polivick, who has headed Public Works since September 2018.

“This past week, we went from the freezing weather to the rain, and the water gets under the pavement and tends to amplify the potholes,” he added.