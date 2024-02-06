Cape city officials want input on medical marijuana zoning

Cape Girardeau city officials want the public to weigh in on proposed medical-marijuana regulations that have left the city council divided.

The city, through its website, is seeking public input through an online survey and soliciting online comments.

City officials also are encouraging the public to voice their views at a planning and zoning commission tonight and at the City Council's July 1 public hearing.

The planning and zoning commission meeting at city hall will begin at 7 p.m. The city council meeting will start at 5 p.m.

Some council members are pushing to allow medical marijuana dispensaries within 200 feet of schools, day cares and churches in Cape Girardeau's central business district, which includes the downtown.

Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Jackson city officials, meanwhile, are considering an even less restrictive measure. It would allow all types of medical marijuana facilities to be located within 100 feet of schools, day cares and churches.

The Perryville, Missouri, Board of Aldermen recently approved a 100-foot buffer zone for medical marijuana dispensaries and the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, City Council is looking at a 500-foot restriction.

Jackson's planning and zoning commission will consider the issue when it meets at 6 p.m. today at city hall.

Cape Girardeau's city staff and planning commission earlier this year recommended medical marijuana dispensaries, and cultivation, manufacturing and transportation facilities be allowed only in parts of four nonresidential zoning districts and not within 1,000 feet of existing churches, day cares and elementary and secondary schools.

But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard want to implement the less restrictive limit in the central business district. The two councilmen have said the 1,000-foot buffer would prevent dispensaries from being located downtown.