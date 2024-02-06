Cape Girardeau city officials are maintaining a sense of "urgency" regarding water system improvements following the failure of a water rate increase ballot measure last week.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said the city needed to begin addressing the water system in a proactive way. She said with the result of the failure of the ballot measure, "We can't do that now".

"I feel the real urgency is in the ability to be proactive," Kinder said. "It would also be more efficient financially to do it that way. When we're just only reacting to emergencies, things are more expensive."

Kinder explained Phase One of the water system project is still in the works, to which the city has dedicated $9 million. Phase One includs the installation of a new lime feed system at the city’s water treatment plant, with the latest step taken by the Cape Girardeau City Council approving improvements to the filter gallery's hydraulic bottleneck.

She said projects in Phases Two and Three are still unfunded because of the measure failing.

Kinder said conversations with the community regarding the water system will have to continue.

"This was the first conversation with the public about this problem. It cannot be the last, because the problem isn't going away. In fact, the problem is going to get worse in time," Kinder said.

She said as Phase One improvements are coming online, it will help the city maintain good water quality,