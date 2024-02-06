All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2020

Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure. The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is also quarantining...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The audience listens as speakers talk to the Cape Girardeau City Council during a meeting July 6 at City Hall.
The audience listens as speakers talk to the Cape Girardeau City Council during a meeting July 6 at City Hall.BEN MATTHEWS

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure.

The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is also quarantining.

The employee’s name is not being released due to privacy laws.

Meyer said the city is complying with COVID-19 guidance from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

“(Molly and I) have had contact with (the employee),” said Meyer, who added a couple of other unnamed city workers are also quarantining.

A message on the city’s Facebook page stated those who attended the July 6 meeting “are not at any known risk” of contracting the virus.

Meyer said the city will likely offer a Zoom remote viewing option for council members and other attendees who feel uncomfortable attending the next scheduled public meeting Monday.

The City Council offered Zoom for a few meetings during the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak in March and April and will now do so again starting Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will probably make (Zoom) available for those uncomfortable coming to City Hall in person,” Meyer said.

Meyer promised Cape Girardeau County’s new face-covering order will be followed at future meetings of the council.

Questions should be directed to Meyer’s office at (573) 339-6320.

Local News
