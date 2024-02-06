Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure.

The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is also quarantining.

The employee’s name is not being released due to privacy laws.

Meyer said the city is complying with COVID-19 guidance from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

“(Molly and I) have had contact with (the employee),” said Meyer, who added a couple of other unnamed city workers are also quarantining.