Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban

The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years.
At Monday’s City Council meeting during public comments, resident Richard Bollwerk of Parksite Drive gave a detailed presentation about what he sees as violation of Cape Girardeau’s 2012 ordinance forbidding the feeding of does, bucks and fawns within city limits — especially in the north end of the municipality.
“The area along Cape Rock (Drive) near Scivally Park as well as the neighborhoods surrounding Kiwanis Park are being completely overrun with herds of deer — and I’m not exaggerating,” Bollwerk told the seven-member council. “The number (of deer) has been increasing over the last three years, primarily due to people feeding the deer.”
Bollwerk told city lawmakers he has taken photos of deer, which he said appear to be becoming domesticated and laying down waiting for food in groups of as many as 15 to 20 white-tail at a time.
“I’m asking the City Council to take more aggressive steps toward resolving (this) issue,” said Bollwerk, adding this fall’s designated hunting areas are nowhere near where he is seeing a problem.
The approved hunt is being limited to two parcels in Twin Trees Park and one parcel each in Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park.
The law against feeding deer, given final approval in May 2012, stipulates the following:
“The attracting and feeding of white-tailed deer within the city limits results in the deposit of refuse, debris, fecal matter and other offensive substances and in the attraction of wildlife, creating traffic hazards, property damage and nuisance and annoyance of other persons. Unless otherwise permitted by law, no person shall deposit, place, distribute or leave any fruit, grain, hay, vegetable, or other food, of any kind or nature, to include substances that mimic the odor of attractive food sources, with the intent to attract or feed white-tailed deer on public or private property.”
Describing what “feeding” means in more detail, the ordinance states the presumption is if more than a half-gallon of any of these items is left out at a height of less than 6 feet off the ground, it was done for the purpose of feeding deer.
Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, who assumed his role a year after the deer feeding ban was put into place, said he’s not heard about a problem.
“In my eight years as chief, I’ve never had anybody specifically come to me and ask us to enforce (the ordinance),” Blair said Wednesday.
“I have not specifically reviewed that ordinance, but if we have it on the books with penalties assigned then, yes, it could be enforced.”
Offenders could be issued a summons to municipal court, where a maximum punishment is up to $500 and no more than 90 days in jail. The ordinance also outlaws substances that mimic the odor of attractive food sources and scents related to the “rut,” or breeding season, of the white-tailed deer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.