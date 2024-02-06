Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban

The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years.

At Monday’s City Council meeting during public comments, resident Richard Bollwerk of Parksite Drive gave a detailed presentation about what he sees as violation of Cape Girardeau’s 2012 ordinance forbidding the feeding of does, bucks and fawns within city limits — especially in the north end of the municipality.

“The area along Cape Rock (Drive) near Scivally Park as well as the neighborhoods surrounding Kiwanis Park are being completely overrun with herds of deer — and I’m not exaggerating,” Bollwerk told the seven-member council. “The number (of deer) has been increasing over the last three years, primarily due to people feeding the deer.”

Bollwerk told city lawmakers he has taken photos of deer, which he said appear to be becoming domesticated and laying down waiting for food in groups of as many as 15 to 20 white-tail at a time.

“I’m asking the City Council to take more aggressive steps toward resolving (this) issue,” said Bollwerk, adding this fall’s designated hunting areas are nowhere near where he is seeing a problem.

The approved hunt is being limited to two parcels in Twin Trees Park and one parcel each in Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park.

Ordinance

The law against feeding deer, given final approval in May 2012, stipulates the following: