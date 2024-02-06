Cape city officials announce security enhancements for facilities

Following a disruptive incident at the Reebok Basketball Tournament Series at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, city officials have announced a comprehensive plan to enhance security at city facilities.

The incident, which occurred Feb. 2, resulted in the arrest of Mackenzie Ivy who is facing charges of a class D felony of terroristic threat. The altercation caused distress among children and parents attending the youth sporting event.

Mayor Stacy Kinder emphasized in a City of Cape Girardeau news release the city's commitment to safety.

"This behavior will not be tolerated in Cape Girardeau, and our safety upgrade plan will help prevent this kind of incident in the future," Kinder states.