Cape city officials announce security enhancements for facilities

Following a disruptive incident at the Reebok Basketball Tournament Series at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, city officials have announced a comprehensive plan to enhance security at city facilities.
The incident, which occurred Feb. 2, resulted in the arrest of Mackenzie Ivy who is facing charges of a class D felony of terroristic threat. The altercation caused distress among children and parents attending the youth sporting event.
Mayor Stacy Kinder emphasized in a City of Cape Girardeau news release the city's commitment to safety.
"This behavior will not be tolerated in Cape Girardeau, and our safety upgrade plan will help prevent this kind of incident in the future," Kinder states.
According to the news release, the city will implement several security measures including metal detectors that will be used at events and tournaments as necessary. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will increase its visibility on weekends during large events, and additional security officers will be deployed as needed.
The release states the Reebok Basketball Tournament will also provide one to two security guards for future events at the SportsPlex. In addition to personnel changes, the city will install more cameras, door alarms and locks at the SportsPlex. The document also states the facility lockdown procedures will be re-evaluated to focus on preventing hostile patrons from re-entering buildings after removal.
According to the document, the coach involved in the incident has been permanently banned from all Parks & Recreation facilities, and the Reebok Basketball Tournament has banned both coaches and teams involved from future events.
Kinder reiterated the city's dedication to providing a safe environment for residents and visitors in the news release.
"These enhanced measures and protocols will help ensure that confidence as participants enjoy the tournaments, aquatics facilities, fairs and other large-scale events hosted here on a weekly basis," Kinder states.
