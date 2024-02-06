Cape city moves ahead with project to replace crumbling sidewalks

A contractor will replace Cape Girardeauï¿½s crumbling sidewalks at a cost of more than $217,000.
The city council, without comment Wednesday, awarded the contract to Lappe Cement Finishing of Friedheim.
Six bids were received, including a high bid of more than $426,000, city officials said.
Lappe Cement Finishing submitted the low bid, which was well under the engineerï¿½s estimate of $330,758.
The project involves removal and replacement of parts of sidewalks as well as curbs, gutters, alleys and driveways, city engineer Casey Brunke said in an agenda report to the council. The work also includes adjustments to existing manholes and storm inlets, as well as tree removal.
All of the construction work will be done within existing rights of way or easements, Brunke said.
According to bid documents, the project involves replacement of more than 23,000 square feet of concrete sidewalks, 4,376 square feet of alleys and driveways, construction of five handicap-accessible ramps and removal of 28 trees.
Brunke said Wednesday before the meeting that trees will be removed where the roots have damaged the sidewalks.
The project will involve replacing sections of sidewalks in older neighborhoods, ï¿½mainly in the heart of the city,ï¿½ extending eastward from Caruthers Avenue, Brunke said.
ï¿½The intent was not to come in and do entire blocks of sidewalks,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It shouldnï¿½t be too disruptive.ï¿½
She estimated the entire project should be completed by late spring or early summer 2019.
Transportation sales tax revenue will pay for the project, Brunke said.
Voters in 2015 approved a five-year extension of the Transportation Trust Fund tax. Replacing deteriorating sidewalks was one of the projects promised voters as part of Transportation Trust Fund Phase 5, city officials said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.