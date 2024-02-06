Cape city moves ahead with project to replace crumbling sidewalks

A contractor will replace Cape Girardeauï¿½s crumbling sidewalks at a cost of more than $217,000.

The city council, without comment Wednesday, awarded the contract to Lappe Cement Finishing of Friedheim.

Six bids were received, including a high bid of more than $426,000, city officials said.

Lappe Cement Finishing submitted the low bid, which was well under the engineerï¿½s estimate of $330,758.

The project involves removal and replacement of parts of sidewalks as well as curbs, gutters, alleys and driveways, city engineer Casey Brunke said in an agenda report to the council. The work also includes adjustments to existing manholes and storm inlets, as well as tree removal.

All of the construction work will be done within existing rights of way or easements, Brunke said.

According to bid documents, the project involves replacement of more than 23,000 square feet of concrete sidewalks, 4,376 square feet of alleys and driveways, construction of five handicap-accessible ramps and removal of 28 trees.