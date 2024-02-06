Cape city manager to retire

After 12 years, the City of Cape Girardeau soon will be in the market for a new city manager.
At the regular meeting of City Council on Monday, Mayor Bob Fox announced current manager Scott Meyer will retire in June.
Meyer began work in July 2009 at a $117,000 a year salary with a $8,000 performance bonus after spending four years as director of facilities management for Southeast Missouri State University.
Before working at the college, Meyer was district engineer for the Southeast District of the Missouri Department of Transportation for nine years.
Fox revealed as an initial part of the hiring process, current city employees will be asked what qualities a new city manager should possess.
“Hiring a city manager is one of the more important things a (city) council will do,” said Fox, mayor since 2018.
The search for Meyer was a nationwide search taking five months and costing the city $10,000. A total of 56 applicants were received from candidates in 23 states.
Fox said it is uncertain what kind of search will be launched to find a new city manager.
An ordinance eliminating annual licenses for dogs and cats in the city was tabled following objection from Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel.
“I don’t agree with this (ordinance),” Truxel said, “since it brings easy revenue to the city.”
Meyer said licenses bring the city $4,000 a year but suggested the fees levied are not worth the time of municipal employees.
Staff will bring additional information to the council before the measure is reconsidered.
Resident Chuck Voss asked council members the status of the Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square currently encased in a wood box after public outcry following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police. Meyer said that in the next week or so a large construction crane will lift the 12 1/2 ton white slab for transport to storage. Meyer added city staff is evaluating future sites for the 14 1/2 foot marker.
The council gave final approval to annex land at 4072 Route K upon request of Daniel Drury and Midamerica. The land will become part of Ward 6 and the property will be zoned C-2.
The council appointed Raymond Buhs, Edward Hart and David Hinton as alternates to the Board of Adjustment. Nicole Annis was appointed to the Board of Appeals. Joshua Schulz and Gary Wren were named to the city’s Golf Course Advisory Board.
Because of Labor Day, the city council next meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 8, a Tuesday.
