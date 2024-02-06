All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 18, 2020

Cape city manager to retire

After 12 years, the City of Cape Girardeau soon will be in the market for a new city manager. At the regular meeting of City Council on Monday, Mayor Bob Fox announced current manager Scott Meyer will retire in June. Meyer began work in July 2009 at a $117,000 a year salary with a $8,000 performance bonus after spending four years as director of facilities management for Southeast Missouri State University...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer announces precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau during a City Council meeting Monday at city hall. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer announces precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau during a City Council meeting Monday at city hall. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

After 12 years, the City of Cape Girardeau soon will be in the market for a new city manager.

At the regular meeting of City Council on Monday, Mayor Bob Fox announced current manager Scott Meyer will retire in June.

Meyer began work in July 2009 at a $117,000 a year salary with a $8,000 performance bonus after spending four years as director of facilities management for Southeast Missouri State University.

Before working at the college, Meyer was district engineer for the Southeast District of the Missouri Department of Transportation for nine years.

Wysiwyg image

Fox revealed as an initial part of the hiring process, current city employees will be asked what qualities a new city manager should possess.

“Hiring a city manager is one of the more important things a (city) council will do,” said Fox, mayor since 2018.

The search for Meyer was a nationwide search taking five months and costing the city $10,000. A total of 56 applicants were received from candidates in 23 states.

Fox said it is uncertain what kind of search will be launched to find a new city manager.

Dog and cat licensing

An ordinance eliminating annual licenses for dogs and cats in the city was tabled following objection from Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I don’t agree with this (ordinance),” Truxel said, “since it brings easy revenue to the city.”

Meyer said licenses bring the city $4,000 a year but suggested the fees levied are not worth the time of municipal employees.

Staff will bring additional information to the council before the measure is reconsidered.

Confederate monument

Resident Chuck Voss asked council members the status of the Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square currently encased in a wood box after public outcry following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police. Meyer said that in the next week or so a large construction crane will lift the 12 1/2 ton white slab for transport to storage. Meyer added city staff is evaluating future sites for the 14 1/2 foot marker.

Land annexation

The council gave final approval to annex land at 4072 Route K upon request of Daniel Drury and Midamerica. The land will become part of Ward 6 and the property will be zoned C-2.

Appointments

The council appointed Raymond Buhs, Edward Hart and David Hinton as alternates to the Board of Adjustment. Nicole Annis was appointed to the Board of Appeals. Joshua Schulz and Gary Wren were named to the city’s Golf Course Advisory Board.

Next meeting

Because of Labor Day, the city council next meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 8, a Tuesday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy