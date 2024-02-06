Cape city manager to retire

After 12 years, the City of Cape Girardeau soon will be in the market for a new city manager.

At the regular meeting of City Council on Monday, Mayor Bob Fox announced current manager Scott Meyer will retire in June.

Meyer began work in July 2009 at a $117,000 a year salary with a $8,000 performance bonus after spending four years as director of facilities management for Southeast Missouri State University.

Before working at the college, Meyer was district engineer for the Southeast District of the Missouri Department of Transportation for nine years.

Fox revealed as an initial part of the hiring process, current city employees will be asked what qualities a new city manager should possess.

“Hiring a city manager is one of the more important things a (city) council will do,” said Fox, mayor since 2018.

The search for Meyer was a nationwide search taking five months and costing the city $10,000. A total of 56 applicants were received from candidates in 23 states.

Fox said it is uncertain what kind of search will be launched to find a new city manager.

Dog and cat licensing

An ordinance eliminating annual licenses for dogs and cats in the city was tabled following objection from Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel.