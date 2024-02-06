Cape city manager search accelerates

Cape Girardeau City Council met via Zoom on Monday with seven semi-finalists for the city manager job being vacated in June by the retiring Scott Meyer.

Fifty-six people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox said.

Meyer will depart after leading Missouri's 16th largest city for 12 years, making him the longest-tenured manager in municipal history.

"There were so many candidates who were top-tier and it's hard to (evaluate) without talking to them and meeting them," Fox said.

The city's hiring consultant, Mark Peterson of GovHR USA, will meet with the City Council on April 5 in closed session, since it is a personnel matter, to review applicants' qualifications with an eye toward selecting three to five finalists for the position, Fox said.

Finalists will come to Cape Girardeau on April 14, 15 and 16 for in-person interviews, a tour of the city and meetings with municipal staff, he added.